Getting to campus: Transportation tips for attending Homecoming and Family Weekend

Colorado State University has issued a handy guide for getting to – and around – campus during Homecoming and Family Weekend, Oct. 13-15. Click on the map at right to enlarge, and a full pdf file of the map and guide is available for printing.
Friday
BUS
- MAX – It’s FREE. MAX runs between Northern and Southern Fort Collins and provides easy access from hotels to campus and Old Fort Collins. ridetransfort.com/MAX
- Transfort – Transfort provides a wide variety of routes that conveniently access the campus.
- Around the Horn – Our free on-campus shuttle that moves between south and main campus. Last Horn leaves transit center shortly after 6 pm. ridetransfort.com/routes/horn
BIKE
CSU is located in the heart of the city, making bikes a great option. Fort Collins is a Platinum-rated Bicycle Friendly Community and maintains more than 200 miles of dedicated bike lanes and 50 miles of marked or signed bike routes.
- Bike route map – fcgov.com/bicycling/bike-maps
- Rent a bike – SPIN provides an easy-to-use affordable option. fcgov.com/fcmoves/spin
- To download the app: spin.app
- Take a scooter – SPIN also has escooters located around the town and campus. fcgov.com/fcmoves/spin
RIDE SHARING
Uber and Lyft are additional options to get to and from campus, however pricing is based on demand and may be higher than normal this weekend.
PARKING
- You can park in any hourly parking area across campus during the day and evening Mon-Fri, with the exception of Moby, lot 195, after 5 p.m.
- Additional parking and overnight parking is available in lot 740 on south campus, off Research Blvd. near the Veterinary Teaching Hospital.
Saturday
SHUTTLE
Athletics provides a Transfort ADA shuttle near South College Garage.
PARKING
- No game-day parking on campus without a game day pass. Buy one via Athletics – csurams.com/sports/2022/2/3/football-tickets.aspx
- Park north of Main Campus in Howes Street Business Center and University Services Center lots (610 and 613) or in lot 740 on south campus near the Veterinary Teaching Hospital or along any of the MAX bus routes for a convenient free ride into campus. Park and enjoy the convenient Fort Collins MAX rapid transit route providing free parking and free rides from the south side to the north side of town with stops on campus and Old Town.