Getting to campus: Transportation tips for attending Homecoming and Family Weekend

Colorado State University has issued a handy guide for getting to – and around – campus during Homecoming and Family Weekend, Oct. 13-15. Click on the map at right to enlarge, and a full pdf file of the map and guide is available for printing.

Friday

BUS

MAX – It’s FREE. MAX runs between Northern and Southern Fort Collins and provides easy access from hotels to campus and Old Fort Collins. ridetransfort.com/MAX

Transfort – Transfort provides a wide variety of routes that conveniently access the campus.

Around the Horn – Our free on-campus shuttle that moves between south and main campus. Last Horn leaves transit center shortly after 6 pm. ridetransfort.com/routes/horn

BIKE

CSU is located in the heart of the city, making bikes a great option. Fort Collins is a Platinum-rated Bicycle Friendly Community and maintains more than 200 miles of dedicated bike lanes and 50 miles of marked or signed bike routes.

Bike route map – fcgov.com/bicycling/bike-maps

Rent a bike – SPIN provides an easy-to-use affordable option. fcgov.com/fcmoves/spin

To download the app: spin.app

Take a scooter – SPIN also has escooters located around the town and campus. fcgov.com/fcmoves/spin

RIDE SHARING

Uber and Lyft are additional options to get to and from campus, however pricing is based on demand and may be higher than normal this weekend.

PARKING

You can park in any hourly parking area across campus during the day and evening Mon-Fri, with the exception of Moby, lot 195, after 5 p.m.

Additional parking and overnight parking is available in lot 740 on south campus, off Research Blvd. near the Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

Saturday

BUS

SHUTTLE

Athletics provides a Transfort ADA shuttle near South College Garage.

PARKING