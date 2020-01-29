Get CSU hoops tickets for half price – plus free food!

If you work at CSU and enjoy Rams basketball AND a good deal, February is your month.

CSU’s Commitment to Campus program is offering discounted tickets along with vouchers for free concessions at Moby Arena concessions for faculty and staff for upcoming men’s and women’s basketball games.

Fans can attend the CSU-UNLV men’s basketball game, set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, for half price while getting a complementary concessions voucher, good for a hot dog or nachos and a medium soft drink. The Rams (14-8, 5-4 Mountain West) are tied for fourth place in the conference, one game behind UNLV (11-11, 6-3) in the standings.

Orange Out!

The game is also CSU’s annual “Orange Out” game, with fans encouraged to wear orange as a salute to CSU’s original colors of pumpkin and alfalfa.

Fans can also attend the Feb. 15 CSU-Wyoming women’s game, set for 2 p.m. at Moby, for half price with a complementary concessions voucher. The Rams (10-10, 4-5 MW) are currently one game behind the Cowgirls in the standings but beat their Border War rivals in Laramie earlier this season.

Pink Out!

The game will also serve as CSU’s annual “Pink Out” game – fans are encouraged to wear pink to support cancer awareness. The Rams will wear the names of local cancer patients on the back of their jerseys.

Tickets for both games are available online; remember to type in C2C when prompted to enter a promotional code.

Commitment to Campus offers discounts to CSU faculty and staff on a variety of events and services. You can get discounted prices on sporting events like Colorado Eagles games, entertainment like the Colorado Symphony, shopping at places like Costco and Old Navy, and services like airport transportation and parking.