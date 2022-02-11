George Seidel Jr. to be awarded 2022 Founders Day Medal

George Seidel Jr. was known internationally as an expert on reproductive physiology whose applied research transformed animal agriculture. At Colorado State University, where Seidel spent his 50-year career, he was also known as a brilliant, kind and hard-working colleague and a generous mentor.

Seidel, who came to CSU in 1971 and remained an active and contributing member of the College of Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences until his passing in September 2021, will be awarded the 2022 Founders Day Medal. In announcing Seidel’s selection for the award, President Joyce McConnell noted that his service and contributions to the university and the larger community it serves had a lasting, transformative impact on the institution.

“George’s incredible research career was exemplary, and he is among the greatest minds that have been part of our Ram family,” McConnell said. “But his kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity, and determination to make CSU better give him a special place in our history. We are so proud to have had George as part of our community, and we are proud to celebrate his incredible contributions.”

Growing up on a dairy farm in Pennsylvania, Seidel came to Colorado State as an assistant professor after completing post-doctoral work at Harvard Medical School. He was elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 1992 and named a University Distinguished Professor in 1993. In 2014, he was elected to the National Academy of Inventors. He did this all while proudly running a cow-calf ranch with his family, especially his beloved wife Sarah.

Seidel’s work led to the establishment of the Bovine Embryo Transfer Laboratory at CSU as well as the XY, Inc. company. As the founder of XY, Inc., Seidel transferred royalties from his company’s work back to Colorado State to support generations of students and fellow researchers.

“For the most part, I just consider myself lucky – having been at the right place at the right time,” Seidel said in a late-career interview. “I have had good colleagues, students, and mentors. I cannot minimize my wife’s input as well. I think, for the most part, I get more credit than I deserve – sometimes less than I should, sometimes more – so it evens out.”