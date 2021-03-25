Gather: Women and Philanthropy to host three-day conversation series with women leaders

Food blogger, author and digital marketing guru Bre Patterson eats a lot of cold meals.

“I eat cold food because I take my time looking for a better angle, lighting or overall shot,” the Colorado State University alumna wrote in her popular blog, Bites with Bre. “The phone/camera always eats first.”

That commitment is just a small part of Patterson’s passion for effective digital storytelling. The 2010 CSU graduate is recognized as a brilliant digital marketer with expertise in brand strategy, social media, data analytics, public relations and consumer engagement.

On March 29, Patterson will kick off Gather: Conversations to Inspire, a three-day virtual event featuring a lineup of compelling talks about timely and relevant topics presented by Women and Philanthropy at CSU.

Day two will feature a panel discussion with single mothers who will share insights about the complexities of pursuing a degree while balancing the challenges and joys of parenting.

The event will conclude with an empowering discussion featuring CSU President Joyce McConnell and three women leaders she recently hired into key University roles.