Gather: Women and Philanthropy to host three-day conversation series with women leaders

Food blogger, author and digital marketing guru Bre Patterson eats a lot of cold meals.
“I eat cold food because I take my time looking for a better angle, lighting or overall shot,” the Colorado State University alumna wrote in her popular blog, Bites with Bre. “The phone/camera always eats first.”
That commitment is just a small part of Patterson’s passion for effective digital storytelling. The 2010 CSU graduate is recognized as a brilliant digital marketer with expertise in brand strategy, social media, data analytics, public relations and consumer engagement.
On March 29, Patterson will kick off Gather: Conversations to Inspire, a three-day virtual event featuring a lineup of compelling talks about timely and relevant topics presented by Women and Philanthropy at CSU.
Day two will feature a panel discussion with single mothers who will share insights about the complexities of pursuing a degree while balancing the challenges and joys of parenting.
The event will conclude with an empowering discussion featuring CSU President Joyce McConnell and three women leaders she recently hired into key University roles.
Get involved
CSU alumni, faculty and staff are invited to celebrate Women’s History Month by joining all or part of this virtual conversation series.
Register for Gather by visiting advancing.colostate.edu/EVENTS/GATHER2021.
Learn more about becoming a member of Women and Philanthropy at women-and-philanthropy.colostate.edu.
Gather schedule
Women in Social Media
March 29, 10 a.m. MDT
Bre Patterson (B.S., Restaurant and Resort Management, ’10) will share her advice on establishing a personal brand in the digital world, and how online personas can help jobseekers land their next gig. Patterson will be joined by other alumnae working in the social media industry to discuss their branding experiences.
Single Mothers in their Journey to a Degree
March 30, noon MDT
Join our diverse panel of women who are, or were, pursuing degrees as single mothers. The panel will discuss the challenges women face as they balance motherhood and university coursework, and the ways in which staff, faculty and campus communities can best support single mother students.
Courageous Leadership
March 31, 4 p.m. MDT
Since joining the Ram family as CSU’s first woman president, Joyce McConnell has hired several extraordinary women into key leadership roles. Join President McConnell, Provost and Executive Vice President Mary Pederson, Vice President for University Communications Yolanda Bevill, and Vice President for Strategy Jenelle Beavers for a candid conversation on leadership styles, developing a shared vision for future leadership at CSU, and the challenges around striking real “work-life balance” as a leader in higher education.
More Women’s History Month activities
Salary Negotiation for Women
March 31, noon MDT
Join the Alumni Association, President McConnell and Provost Pederson for a webinar sponsored by Canvas Credit Union that provides tools for jobseekers to determine their worth in the marketplace, along with tips and techniques to successfully negotiate equal pay.
Register for the salary negotiation webinar.
Lifting the Veil: The Unintended Consequences of Legalizing Prostitution
Can legalizing prostitution help stop sex trafficking? Lumina Albert, associate professor in the College of Business and Daniels Ethics Fellow, discusses the polarized views on this controversial topic and addresses the practical and ethical implications.
Watch the video during the week of March 29 at women-and-philanthropy.colostate.edu.