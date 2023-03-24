Gaskill named associate director of active transportation

Jamie Gaskill has been named associate director of active transportation in Parking and Transportation Services.

An internal hiring process was led by Jamie McCue of the Division of Information Technology and Tommy Crews of the CSU Police Department, with the help of a hiring committee. Gaskill’s new position will lead the Active Transportation team, including two Active Transportation professionals and two assemblies of student employees: Rambassadors and Parking Ambassadors. The team’s work plan will be guided by the upcoming Transportation Demand Management Plan and its recommendations for Active Transportation programs, projects and infrastructure.

Gaskill has more than 20 years of experience in education, events management, staff and volunteer management, academic research, project management and program development. Before coming to CSU, Gaskill worked for the City of Fort Collins, including five years with FC Moves and two years with Utilities. While at the city, Gaskill led the effort to start the Bicycle Friendly Driver program, a ground-breaking initiative that has changed the way bicycling-related education is taught across the country with a curriculum that has been adopted by many state and national organizations.

While at Utilities, Gaskill managed the Utilities Affordability Programs, a suite of offerings to reduce utility burdens for people with low incomes. Gaskill is also a coach with the League of American Bicyclists and certifies instructors across the country to teach others about bicycling and bicycling safety.

Gaskill joined CSU in September 2021 as an active transportation professional working with employee transportation programs. She was selected to the nine-month Association for Commuter Transportation ImpACT! Leadership program in 2022.

In addition to transportation, Jamie has worked in industries such as utilities, public health and outdoor retail. Gaskill received a master’s degree in design and merchandising as well as a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a double concentration in marketing and management from Colorado State University.