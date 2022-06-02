Funky Business jamming at Lagoon Concert Series on June 15

Q. What are you most excited for when you get the opportunity to play in front of the CSU community at the Lagoon?

We are very excited to perform at the Lagoon, so we can entertain so many of our Northern Colorado fans. Since we play so many weddings and private events, we always look forward to performing in public for a large, joyful audience.

Q. How did your band come to be? Did you know each other previously or did the love of music bring you together?

Rae (Donner, lead vocals,) and Marc (Kray, drums,) dreamed about this band while we were performing together in another band several years ago. A few of the other band members are friends of ours that we had played with previously or knew outside of performing. Everyone in the band has a personal connection to someone else. As soon as Rae and Marc started filling out the roster, the personal musician recommendations allowed us to bring everyone together like a family. At this point, we often have as much fun off the stage as we do on it because we’ve all become such close friends. It’s very rare that a band of nine people sticks together over the years. We are very lucky that the excitement of playing music together is still strong!

Q. How did you all choose the name, “Funky Business?” Does this name reflect the style of music you play and how you perform?

We discussed a lot of band names before landing on Funky Business. We feel like the name reflects our proficient and practiced nature as musicians and business owners, but still allows us to be just a little bit silly and whimsical at the same time. We are very good at being organized and professional but not taking ourselves too seriously.