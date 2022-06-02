Funky Business jamming at Lagoon Concert Series on June 15

Northern Colorado party band Funky Business is coming to CSU on June 15.
Northern Colorado’s Funky Business is kicking off the Lagoon Concert Series on Wednesday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m.
This fiery, energetic party band is comprised of seasoned musicians from their four-piece combo to a full nine-piece horn band. From classic funk and spirited soul to danceable disco and contemporary pop, Funky Business can do it all. Come out to the Lagoon to listen to live music from Funky Business which has the ability to stir the soul and enjoy delicious delicacies from food trucks like: Bedrock BBQ, Gelato Amore, The Goodness Truck and The Human Bean Coffee Truck.
Several of the band members discussed their roots and sound over email in the Q&A below.
Lagoon Concert Series
Band: Funky Business
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 15, at 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Lory Student Center West Lawn
Website: lagoonseries.com
Q&A with Funky Business
Q. Can you share the background on your musical journey?
We all come from different backgrounds and from all around the country. Most of us have been playing music since we were children. Several band members have college degrees in music, performance or education, including one doctorate.
Q. Where’s the coolest venue you have had a chance to perform at and what was the experience like?
Every performance is memorable in some way or another, but there are a few locations that many of us considered “bucket list” venues. We played a wedding party at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, which was a fun experience. We also played a wedding at one of the slopeside lodges in Steamboat Springs, which was probably the best view of any venue we’ve played. Typically our favorite venues are outdoor concert series in the park with hundreds or thousands of people in attendance on a warm, lovely evening.
Q. What are you most excited for when you get the opportunity to play in front of the CSU community at the Lagoon?
We are very excited to perform at the Lagoon, so we can entertain so many of our Northern Colorado fans. Since we play so many weddings and private events, we always look forward to performing in public for a large, joyful audience.
Q. How did your band come to be? Did you know each other previously or did the love of music bring you together?
Rae (Donner, lead vocals,) and Marc (Kray, drums,) dreamed about this band while we were performing together in another band several years ago. A few of the other band members are friends of ours that we had played with previously or knew outside of performing. Everyone in the band has a personal connection to someone else. As soon as Rae and Marc started filling out the roster, the personal musician recommendations allowed us to bring everyone together like a family. At this point, we often have as much fun off the stage as we do on it because we’ve all become such close friends. It’s very rare that a band of nine people sticks together over the years. We are very lucky that the excitement of playing music together is still strong!
Q. How did you all choose the name, “Funky Business?” Does this name reflect the style of music you play and how you perform?
We discussed a lot of band names before landing on Funky Business. We feel like the name reflects our proficient and practiced nature as musicians and business owners, but still allows us to be just a little bit silly and whimsical at the same time. We are very good at being organized and professional but not taking ourselves too seriously.