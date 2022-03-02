Funding assistance for office ergonomics purchases still available for FY22

The Office of Risk Management & Insurance is still accepting applications for FY22 for the Office Ergonomics Matching Funds Program. There are only a few slots left; so if you need financial assistance, you are encouraged to apply and complete other steps as soon as possible. All funds must be transferred to the department before the end of the fiscal year, so time is running out.

For Colorado State University departments that need financial assistance with the purchase of office ergonomic equipment, furniture (e.g., chairs, height-adjustable tables, keyboards, etc.), the CSU Risk Management & Insurance department may be able to provide up to 50% of the costs (up to a $500 match) for an office/computer workstation, if all necessary criteria are met and the submitted application is approved. To be eligible, the employee and department must complete certain steps.

Visit the ergonomics matching funds website for more details, to ensure eligibility, review program details, requirements and procedures, access the employee matching funds dashboard, and submit an electronic application. Contact the ergonomics office with questions.

Ergonomic evaluation

Even if a department does not need matching funds assistance, employees should still make the necessary changes to their office/computer workstation environment to ensure they are working in “neutral postures.” When setting up your computer workstation, use the basic guidelines found on the CSU ergonomics website.

Consider also taking online training. Training is available for both the traditional office and home office (completing either class will fulfill the matching funds training requirement).

If you cannot set up your workstation properly on your own (after attending training and/or looking at the ergonomics website and various document handouts available), consider an evaluation from a specialist. Evaluations can be done in-person, or remotely via MS Teams whether for the traditional office on campus or for a teleworker working from a home office.

For more information on the ergonomics program or matching funds program, contact Frank Gonzales, (970) 491-2724, frank.gonzales@colostate.edu.