The federal agency responsible for U.S. military-focused research and development took over a corner of the Colorado State University campus this week, convening 720 people, in-person and online, for the first of six DARPA Forward conferences taking place across the country this year.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) chose CSU as its inaugural conference partner in light of CSU’s “critical role in the Mountain West’s technological momentum,” according to DARPA Director Stefanie Tompkins, who gave remarks and also moderated the Aug. 30-31 event.

Speakers covered a vast array of topics important to national security, including supply networks, secure information systems, breakthroughs in field robotics, and the Department of Defense’s interests in lunar space. The jam-packed agenda moved quickly through lightning sessions, portfolio briefs, and three panel discussions that featured a total of 12 CSU faculty: “Innovations in Predictive Analytics;” “Adapting to Environments on Other Planets and Disruptions in Earth Systems;” and “Building Workforce and Operations Resilience.”