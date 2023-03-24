From student to steward: Project lead builds on experiences and skills gained at LSC as undergrad

If you spend any time with construction manager David Leopold, you understand what drives his success.

Leopold, project lead for Haselden Construction on the Lory Student Center’s north end renovation, is a bona-fide relationship builder.

Leopold has made it his mission to get to know LSC staff and their teams, and to anticipate their specific needs. Emerging from morning meetings, he smiles and calls out, joking and laughing, as if he feels at home in this space.

As it turns out, he does.

A CSU alum with LSC ties

Leopold, 31, earned his bachelor’s degree from CSU in construction management in 2015, and spent undergraduate years involved in student leadership at the LSC. As a student, he worked alongside LSC Executive Director Mike Ellis and project manager Tracey Abel of Facilities Management, learning key project management and interpersonal skills.

“I’m intertwined with it all,” he said. “I was chair of the LSC Governing Board for six months and worked with Mike hand in hand a year before that as secretary. I also sat with Tracey Abel as an undergraduate on a selection committee for the construction team for the LSC’s Phase 2 Revitalization in 2015.”

Leopold started as construction manager with Haselden in February of last year, and before that, worked in Colorado for Hensel Phelps and Mortenson construction companies. In his current position with Haselden, he is responsible for managing financials and leading Haselden’s internal and external subcontracting teams. His biggest focus, however, is creating and managing client relationships. Leopold said he believes these relationships have a huge impact on the overall success of the project.