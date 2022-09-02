Visiting scholar talk at CSU Libraries spotlights lesbian feminism in the ’70s and ’80s

Feminists active in the 1970s and 1980s are disappearing now, and scholars like Shane Snowdon are remembering their voices and passing on their wisdom to a new generation.

Snowdon will present “U.S. Lesbian Feminism 1970-1985: A Critical Appreciation of a Vanishing World” and share her findings from rare materials in the Friedman Feminist Press Collection at 3 p.m. on Sept. 22 via Zoom. The public can sign up to attend the presentation.

Between 1970 and 1985, the world’s first self-declared lesbian community flourished in the U.S. — and had an outsize impact not only on feminism and LGBTQ+ liberation, but also on the country as a whole, in ways largely unrecognized, then and now.

Snowdon will bring that unique community vividly to life, discussing its achievements and joys, conflicts and mistakes. What did it contribute to feminism, queer theory, social justice and personal empowerment? How accurate are portrayals of it as dogmatic, short-sighted and far from diverse? As its members disappear, their revolutionary writing and activism — very much intertwined — deserve both appreciative and critical evaluation.

Snowdon is a visiting scientist at Harvard School of Public Health and the recipient of the CSU Libraries’ Friedman Feminist Press Grant in 2022.

About Shane Snowdon

Shane Snowdon came out at 17 into the heady early years of U.S. lesbian feminism. Inspired and energized, she became editor of the country’s largest feminist newspaper, then headed two national women’s health groups, an urban domestic violence agency and a university women’s center (as well as an environmental justice organization and an agency providing support and training to men just freed from prison).

In recent years, she has focused on LGBTQ+ advocacy in the following ways: