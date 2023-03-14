Free Automatic External Defibrillator Orientation classes offered this spring

Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) are located across Colorado State University’s campus, but do you know how to use them?

In the event of a cardiac emergency, using an AED greatly increases the victim’s chances of survival.

Community members are invited to take a free AED Orientation class offered by the Office of Risk Management and Insurance to learn how to safely and effectively use an AED. Upcoming in-person classes include:

• April 19, from 9 to 10 a.m.

• Aug. 7, from 3 to 4 p.m.

• Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to noon

For those who are unable to make it to one of those classes, RMI offers an online version of the course found in the Online Training Portal.

Register here: Safety Training Class Registration and Online Training Portal (colostate.edu).