Hudgens’ fingerprints are visible across the Division of Student Affairs, from Housing and Dining Services — where she started her career at CSU — to the Student Resolution Center and the CSU Health Network, which has become a national model in supporting the health and well-being of students.

Now, after 43 years in higher education – with 37 of those at CSU – Hudgens is retiring from her current role on June 30.

“Looking back, I never would have imagined staying in one place this long, but I’ve had multiple careers at CSU,” said Hudgens who serves as executive director of the CSU Health Network. “A lot of people don’t have that opportunity to be able to make that much change and stay at the same university.”

A deep commitment to helping students has been at the heart of Hudgens’ journey from Residence Life in 1983 to Judicial Affairs in 1989, Campus Life in 2000, Dean of Students in 2008 and the CSU Health Network in 2011.

Throughout it all, Hudgens produced a stream of innovative initiatives impacting areas such as social justice, substance abuse prevention, suicide prevention and medical and mental health services.