FosterEd Program provides financial assistance for former Colorado foster youth

Affordability and retention

Azariah Reed, a first-year student studying civil engineering, said the financial relief the program provides is helpful for students who were previously in the foster care system because it can make it easier for them to attend and finish college.

Reed, who serves on the Council for Student Leaders, recalled a speaker from the Office of Financial Aid who shared a chart of student success, which showed that many first-generation students and students who were in the foster care system dropped off due to affordability.

“Being somebody who is in the system or was in the system, more times than not, it’s going to be harder for you to afford a higher education,” Reed said. “To have that cushion, in a sense, is really nice. I’m happy that we are able to move in this direction and start somewhere.”

LilyKaye Roach, an incoming first-year student planning to major in psychology, said part of her decision to attend CSU came from the acceptance she felt when talking to people about how to apply the new FosterEd program to her college experience.

“It just kind of gave me hope, and it felt like someone was on my side because I learned about it when I was applying for colleges, and I kind of was like, ‘I’ll just see where I get into and maybe think about it, but I probably won’t do anything,’” Roach said. “I was kind of scared for my future until I figured out the bill was passed, so it made me feel hopeful for my future.”