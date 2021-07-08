FORTitude 10K returns to Fort Collins, CSU on Labor Day

It’s back!

Organizers of the FORTitude and BOLDERBoulder have announced the return of the FORTitude 10K, which will be run in Fort Collins on Labor Day, Sept. 6.

“We are thrilled to be back in action for the fourth running of the FORTitude,” Race Director Cliff Bosley said. “We’ve been anticipating this announcement all year and have been busy planning after having to cancel last year’s race because of the pandemic.”

For many months, the team has been in regular contact with the City of Fort Collins and Colorado State University officials about the race. The 2021 event will be the first traditional, in-person race staged by the BOLDERBoulder team in Colorado since COVID-19 prompted the cancellation of all road running races in 2020 and the spring of 2021 in Colorado, including what would have been the 42nd running of the BOLDERBoulder.

“This is really exciting news,” Bosley said. “Race participants will remember the 2021 FORTitude 10K as the return to in-person races. Since 2017, ‘Go Fort and Conquer’ has been the battle cry of the race and continues to embody the spirit of Fort Collins. The event is a great way to observe Labor Day.”