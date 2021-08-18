FORTitude 10K registration open with CSU pricing, a must-do Labor Day tradition

“FORTitude is a great tradition in Fort Collins and one that gives us that sense of community even as so many parts of our daily lives are far from normal,” said Cliff Bosley, FORTitude race director. “We’ve been working closely with the city and other local officials, Colorado State University and many community partners to make this the best FORTitude ever. Plain and simple: It’s going to be a really fun morning and a great way to kick-off and enjoy Labor Day.”

Once again, there’s a special rate for CSU students, faculty and staff. To register, go to the FORTitude 10K website and get $10 off entry with the checkout code “21FORTCSUSP.” Registration is open now and will stay open up to race morning for race day walk-up registration.

Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt will serve as honorary starter, firing the pistol to send off each of the 26 waves of runners, joggers and walkers. The waves are organized by participants and their expected pace — fastest to slowest — so that everyone can start with folks going similar speeds.

New course — twice as nice, and wave to friends

The new out-and-back course means there are two chances to experience each of the eight bands along the 6.2-mile route. It also means two passes along the shady tree-lined canopy of Mountain Avenue. And the course also gives runners and walkers many chances to see one another going each direction and to wave and cheer along the way. Click here for an interactive course map.