FORTitude 10K registration open with CSU pricing, a must-do Labor Day tradition

The start of fall semester means it’s time to lace ‘em up for the FORTitude 10K, a premier running race for all abilities, featuring a fast course loaded with live music and a giant food truck rally at the finish on the CSU campus.
Running-jogging-walking. Live music. Outdoors on a Colorado September morning. And food, food, food.
The FORTitude 10K will bring out the best of Fort Collins in the fourth running of the annual race. Last year’s FORTitude was among the many events canceled due to COVID-19. Now, the FORTitude is back as the largest Colorado race yet to reopen, partly thanks to a wave start system that limits start line crowding.
Event information
Date: Monday, Sept. 6, Labor Day
Start Time: 8 a.m. first wave
Start line: Laurel Street and South Grant Avenue (North edge of CSU Campus)
“FORTitude is a great tradition in Fort Collins and one that gives us that sense of community even as so many parts of our daily lives are far from normal,” said Cliff Bosley, FORTitude race director. “We’ve been working closely with the city and other local officials, Colorado State University and many community partners to make this the best FORTitude ever. Plain and simple: It’s going to be a really fun morning and a great way to kick-off and enjoy Labor Day.”
Once again, there’s a special rate for CSU students, faculty and staff. To register, go to the FORTitude 10K website and get $10 off entry with the checkout code “21FORTCSUSP.” Registration is open now and will stay open up to race morning for race day walk-up registration.
Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt will serve as honorary starter, firing the pistol to send off each of the 26 waves of runners, joggers and walkers. The waves are organized by participants and their expected pace — fastest to slowest — so that everyone can start with folks going similar speeds.
New course — twice as nice, and wave to friends
The new out-and-back course means there are two chances to experience each of the eight bands along the 6.2-mile route. It also means two passes along the shady tree-lined canopy of Mountain Avenue. And the course also gives runners and walkers many chances to see one another going each direction and to wave and cheer along the way. Click here for an interactive course map.
Campus finish and food truck rally
The final stretch to the finish line on Meridian Avenue in front of Canvas Stadium means the end of racing and the beginning of eating and more live music. There will be 14 food trucks, featuring everything from wraps and corndogs to tacos and sushi. The Jackson Cloud Odyssey band will provide live music at the finish line and expo as the Labor Day festivities continue.
“FORTitude is all about getting together as a community and having a great time,” said Mike Hooker, CSU spokesperson. “This year will be extra special because of all we’ve been through since the last FORTitude. Running up to City Park on a flat, fast course and then through CSU’s beautiful campus to finish the race, greeted by a crowd of food trucks and music: We’re so glad it’s back.”
About the FORTitude 10K
Since its founding in 2017, the FORTitude 10K has attracted more than 15,000 runners, joggers and walkers. Hosted in Fort Collins, the race is one of the fastest 10,000-meter courses at or above an elevation of 5,000 feet. The race starts near Colorado State University, winds through historic neighborhoods in Fort Collins, and finishes on the CSU campus. The FORTitude name and battle cry – “Go Fort and Conquer” – embody the spirit that invites seasoned and new runners to join the fun and show their toughness running at high altitude.
Want to volunteer?
• CSU faculty, staff and students who want to volunteer can go to the FORTitude VolRUNteer page for information.
• Along with the “power and glory” of being on the race crew, volunteers will receive a race T-shirt and a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich and a Chick-fil-A gift card.
• FORTitude will make a donation to all CSU student groups that volunteer as a group.