Fort Collins Book Fest 2023 features CSU alumni and faculty

February is Library Lovers’ Month, the perfect time to celebrate libraries and local authors during Fort Collins Book Fest. In its sixth year, the event is spearheaded by the Poudre Libraries, in partnership with Colorado State University Libraries, the CSU Department of English and Old Firehouse Books.

More than 20 free workshops, talks, readings, book clubs and social events are scheduled throughout the month of February. Explore the full schedule here: https://bit.ly/3JoGPgC

The line-up of 30 authors includes three CSU alumni: Maz Bangs, Aby Kaupang (M.F.A., ‘07) and Kelly Weber (M.F.A. ‘19). Two CSU English faculty members, Nina McConigley and Harrison Candelaria Fletcher, are also slated to participate.

“We’re excited to offer a new format for our annual book festival,” said Diane Lapierre, the executive director of Poudre Libraries. “The month-long celebration truly lifts the voices of local and regional authors and provides opportunities for up-close connections among book lovers.”

“Our schedule has something for everyone, with a great variety of topics for children, teens, and adults to explore. It’s a true celebration of books and reading,” she added.

The annual Fort Collins Book Fest was conceived by librarians, writers, book lovers and community members with a simple purpose: to combine the community’s passion for the literary arts and our unique cultural heritage in a celebration of literature, literacy and social conversation.