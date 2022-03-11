Share your feedback about the future of biking in Fort Collins

Bikes are basically synonymous with Fort Collins, but there’s always room for improvement.

That’s why the city wants the Colorado State University campus community’s feedback on Fort Collins’ Active Modes plan, which is combining and updating its existing bicycling and pedestrian plans.

“We know how much our community values active transportation choices, especially biking,” said Nick Heimann, a Fort Collins active modes specialist. “We want to make sure everyone’s voice can be heard, as this plan will guide our active modes efforts for the next few years.”

Fort Collins residents can participate in a brief survey to share their thoughts on improving access to alternative modes of transportation, as well as potential improvements to the city’s existing bike network.

The survey is open until the end of March, and is available here: https://col.st/kH0q0

For more information about the Active Modes Plan, go to: https://col.st/wWsN1

More opportunities to discuss the plan are expected to be announced in the coming months.

CSU has frequently been recognized as one of the most bike-friendly college campuses in the country.

In 2019, the League of American Bicyclists named CSU a Platinum Bicycle Friendly University – one of only eight U.S. universities to receive this designation.

People for Bikes has also previously named Fort Collins the most bikeable city in the country, and it too has a platinum designation from the League of American Bicyclists.