Former UN ambassador Susan Rice to highlight Founders Day

Susan Rice, former National Security Advisor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, will help Colorado State University celebrate Founders Day, Feb. 11, 2020, with a talk at 6 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom. Her conversation with Greg Myre, NPR National Security Correspondent, is part of the Global Engagement Distinguished Speaker lecture series presented by the Office of International Programs. This event is also part of the Provost’s Sesquicentennial Colloquium Series, celebrating the 150th anniversary of CSU’s founding.

Admission is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Tickets will be available online early in the Spring 2020 semester; watch SOURCE for more details.

Ambassador Rice’s work in politics began when she served as the director of International Organizations and Peacekeeping, part of President Bill Clinton’s National Security Council. During that time, she witnessed the aftermath of the genocide in Rwanda, which greatly affected her work afterward. With Secretary of State Madeline Albright’s recommendation, Rice became the Assistant Secretary for African Affairs in 1997, the youngest assistant secretary of state ever appointed.

After his election in 2009, President Obama nominated Rice to become ambassador to the UN. She held that position until 2013 when President Obama appointed her National Security Advisor, a position she held until 2017. Rice currently serves on several boards and has received awards for her work, including the Award of Commander, the Legion of Honour of France.