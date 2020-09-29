Former president of Kosovo to speak with President McConnell about vibrant democracies

Atifete Jahjaga, the first female president of Kosovo, will speak virtually with Colorado State University President Joyce McConnell Tuesday Oct. 6, at 10:30 a.m.

This conversation, sponsored by the Office of International Programs, will touch on lessons learned in Kosovo about vibrant democracies and the need for civic engagement. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Jahjaga was the Deputy General Director of the Police of Kosovo between 2009 and 2011 before she was elected the fourth president of Kosovo, the youngest elected female president in the world. She served in that office until 2016.

While president, Jahjaga sought to make the country’s democratic institutions stronger and improve relationships with neighboring countries. She also focused on empowering women and increasing tolerance of Kosovo’s various ethnic groups.

Beyond the presidency, Jahjaga continues to be resolute in her fight against violent extremism and radicalization and a staunch promoter of peace and stability for the Balkans and beyond.