Food for Fines program helps reduce parking citation costs

Got a parking citation from Colorado State University? Contribute $10 to Rams Against Hunger and reduce the citation amount by $20.

Parking and Transportation Services has partnered with Rams Against Hunger to support students experiencing food insecurity.

Through Dec. 18, giving $10 or more to CSU’s Rams Against Hunger will reduce each university parking ticket by $20. Although you may contribute as much as you want to the fund that provides meal cards to students in need, only one $20 deduction is allowed per citation.

Parking and Transportation Services has been sponsoring the Food for Fines program for many years, at first reducing fines in exchange for donations of canned food to the Larimer County Food Bank. Over the last several years, monetary contributions have been directed to Rams Against Hunger to keep the program on campus.

When you participate in the program, you help your fellow CSU Rams as well as yourself! If you have outstanding citations, please visit Food for Fines.