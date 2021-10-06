Flu shots available for students and employees

With flu season approaching, local and national health officials are encouraging flu shots as an effective way to decrease flu activity in the community.
As part of this, flu shots are available for Colorado State University students, faculty and staff on campus. CSU Health Network is providing same-day flu shot appointments for students, and Human Resources is hosting flu shot clinics in October and November for faculty and staff.
“The flu can spread quickly on a college campus, and those who get sick can miss several days of classes, work and social engagements,” said Dr. Kathlene Waller, director of medical clinical services at CSU Health Network. “Getting a flu shot is the single best way to prevent, shorten or reduce the severity of the flu.”
Waller added that now is a great time to receive a flu vaccine. She noted that flu shots may be given at the same time as any of the COVID-19 vaccines, including booster doses, and that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect against the flu.
Flu shots for CSU students
Students can get a flu shot by scheduling an appointment at CSU Health Network. Flu shots are available Monday-Friday during regular operating hours. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated this year, but same-day appointments are typically available.
For students, the flu shot is a covered benefit, meaning there is no additional out-of-pocket cost, under most health insurance plans including the CSU-sponsored Student Health Insurance Plan. Students should check with their health plan in advance if they have questions about cost.
CSU Health Network flu shots for students
Call (970) 491-7121 for an appointment. Same-day appointments typically available; no walk-ins.
Location: CSU Health and Medical Center, second floor (151 W. Lake St.)
Website: health.colostate.edu/cold-and-flu-prevention-and-care
CSU faculty, admin pro and non-classified staff flu shot clinics
For faculty, administrative professional and non-classified staff, CSU Human Resources is hosting three flu shot clinics in the Lory Student Center on main campus and one clinic in the Diagnostic Medicine Center on south campus.
The flu shot clinics are free for employees and their dependents enrolled in a CSU Anthem medical plan. For those not enrolled in an Anthem plan, the cost of the flu shot is $37 for those under age 65.
CSU faculty, admin pro and non-classified staff flu shot clinic information
Online registration is recommended at https://www.incentivetracking.com/co/CompanyClinicSignup.aspx?cid=179 . Walk-in services are limited.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Lory Student Center, Cherokee Park Ballroom (1101 Center Ave. Mall)
Wednesday, Nov. 3
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Lory Student Center, Ballroom C (1101 Center Ave. Mall)
Thursday, Nov. 11
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Diagnostic Medicine Center, Room 101, (2450 Gillette Dr.)
Tuesday, Nov. 16
12 – 4 p.m.
Lory Student Center, Cherokee Park Ballroom (1101 Center Ave. Mall)
Website: https://hr.colostate.edu/current-employees/benefits/flu-shot-clinics/
CSU state classified flu shot clinic
For state classified staff, CSU Human Resources is hosting two flu shot clinics in Lory Student Center on main campus and one clinic in the Diagnostic Medicine Center on south campus.
The free on-campus clinic is for employees and their dependents enrolled in a State of Colorado medical plan.
Registration for the clinic is recommended, and walk-in services are limited.
CSU state classified flu shot clinic information
Online registration is recommended at https://wagsoutreach.com/schedulerLanding. Walk-in services are limited.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
12 – 4 p.m.
Lory Student Center, Room 372-374 (1101 Center Ave. Mall)
Thursday, Oct. 14
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Lory Student Center, Room 372-374 (1101 Center Ave. Mall)
Thursday, Nov. 11
1 – 4 p.m.
Diagnostic Medicine Center, Room 101 (2450 Gillette Drive)
Website: hr.colostate.edu/current-employees/benefits/flu-shot-clinics
“If employees don’t feel comfortable coming to campus or can’t make it on one of those days, they can still get their flu shot from their physician or at an in-network pharmacy, and it will still be covered by insurance,” Chief Total Rewards Officer Teri Suhr said.
Suhr added that all consent forms for the flu shot clinics will be done online to also limit exposure.
Importance of flu shot
Waller said influenza viruses annually cause millions of cases of flu, with thousands of hospitalizations and deaths.
“Last year was unusual because people were wearing masks and practicing physical distancing to protect themselves against COVID-19 during the winter months, leading to lower than usual numbers of influenza cases,” Waller said. “It is unlikely that this trend will continue, as COVID vaccination and ‘pandemic fatigue’ have led people to do less of these preventive measures, so we expect a more typical flu season this year.”
In addition to the flu shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following for the best prevention against the flu: cleaning shared surfaces, avoiding close contact with those who are sick, thoroughly washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
“Vaccination protects not only the individual receiving the shot, but also those in the community who are most vulnerable and may not be eligible to be vaccinated,” said Waller.
For more information about cold and flu prevention and care, visit health.colostate.edu/cold-and-flu-prevention-and-care.