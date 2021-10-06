Flu shots available for students and employees

With flu season approaching, local and national health officials are encouraging flu shots as an effective way to decrease flu activity in the community.

As part of this, flu shots are available for Colorado State University students, faculty and staff on campus. CSU Health Network is providing same-day flu shot appointments for students, and Human Resources is hosting flu shot clinics in October and November for faculty and staff.

“The flu can spread quickly on a college campus, and those who get sick can miss several days of classes, work and social engagements,” said Dr. Kathlene Waller, director of medical clinical services at CSU Health Network. “Getting a flu shot is the single best way to prevent, shorten or reduce the severity of the flu.”

Waller added that now is a great time to receive a flu vaccine. She noted that flu shots may be given at the same time as any of the COVID-19 vaccines, including booster doses, and that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect against the flu.