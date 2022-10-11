Flu shots available for students and employees

With flu season approaching, local and national health officials are encouraging flu shots as an effective way to decrease flu activity in the community.
As part of this, flu shots are available for Colorado State University students, faculty and staff on campus. CSU Health Network is providing same-day flu shot appointments for students, and Human Resources is hosting flu shot clinics in October and November for faculty and staff.
“Students are at high risk of being exposed to influenza, as they live and study in communal settings such as residence halls and classrooms. Although it is unusual for otherwise healthy young students to be hospitalized or die from influenza, it can certainly disrupt their lives by causing them to miss a week or more of classes or work,” said Dr. Kathlene Waller, director of medical clinical services at CSU Health Network. “Getting a flu shot is the single best way to prevent, shorten or reduce the severity of the flu.”
Waller added that now is a great time to receive a flu vaccine, especially as experts are predicting an earlier and more severe flu season than we have had for several years.
“When many students travel home for Fall Break and then return, they can carry the virus with them from around the country and bring it back to campus just before Finals Week,” she said. “Or the opposite can happen and students carry the virus home for Winter Break and expose their families, including elderly relatives who are at high risk, at holiday gatherings.”
She noted that flu shots may be given at the same time as any of the COVID-19 vaccines, including booster doses, and that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect against the flu.
Flu shots for CSU students
Students can get a flu shot by scheduling an appointment at CSU Health Network. Flu shots are available Monday-Friday during regular operating hours. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated this year, but same-day appointments are typically available.
For students, the flu shot is a covered benefit, meaning there is no additional out-of-pocket cost, under most health insurance plans including the CSU-sponsored Student Health Insurance Plan. Students should check with their health plan in advance if they have questions about cost.
CSU Health Network flu shots for students
Call (970) 491-7121 for an appointment. Same-day appointments are typically available; no walk-ins.
Schedule an appointment online through Student Health Portal at portal.health.colostate.edu.
Location: CSU Health and Medical Center, second floor (151 W. Lake St.)
Website: health.colostate.edu/cold-and-flu-prevention-and-care
CSU faculty, admin pro and non-classified staff flu shot clinics
For faculty, administrative professional and non-classified staff, CSU Human Resources is hosting three flu shot clinics in the Lory Student Center on Main Campus and one clinic in the Diagnostic Medicine Center on South Campus.
The flu shot clinics are free for employees and their dependents enrolled in a CSU Anthem medical plan. For those not enrolled in an Anthem plan, the cost of the flu shot is $37 for those under age 65.
CSU faculty, admin pro and non-classified staff flu shot clinic information
Please create an account with your email to make an appointment as walk-in services are limited.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
12-4 p.m.
Diagnostic Medicine Center, Room 101 (2450 Gillette Dr.)
Monday, Oct. 31
8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lory Student Center, Ballroom D (1101 Center Ave. Mall)
Wednesday, Nov. 9
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lory Student Center, Ballroom A (1101 Center Ave. Mall)
Tuesday, Nov. 17
12-4 p.m.
Lory Student Center, Ballroom D (1101 Center Ave. Mall)
Website: hr.colostate.edu/afap-health-fair
CSU state classified flu shot clinic
For state classified staff, CSU Human Resources is hosting one flu shot clinic in Lory Student Center on Main Campus and one clinic in the Diagnostic Medicine Center on South Campus.
The free on-campus clinic is for employees and their dependents enrolled in a State of Colorado medical plan.
CSU state classified flu shot clinic information
Please make an appointment as walk-in services are limited.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lory Student Center, Longs Peak Room (1101 Center Ave. Mall)
Thursday, Oct. 27
12-4 p.m.
Diagnostic Medicine Center, Room 101 (2450 Gillette Drive)
Website: hr.colostate.edu/current-employees/benefits/flu-shot-clinics
Importance of flu shot
Waller said influenza viruses annually cause millions of cases of flu, with thousands of hospitalizations and deaths.
“For the past two years, our population has been practicing masking, physical distancing, and hand washing more diligently than we are currently doing, and those measures have been helpful at reducing the spread of influenza as well as COVID,” Waller said. “This year, as our population has become more protected by vaccines and boosters — while these protective measures are still strongly encouraged — they are less commonly practiced and so a more typical flu season is expected.”
In addition to the flu shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following for the best prevention against the flu: cleaning shared surfaces, avoiding close contact with those who are sick, thoroughly washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
“Vaccination protects not only the individual receiving the shot, but also those in the community who are most vulnerable and may not be eligible to be vaccinated,” said Waller.
For more information about cold and flu prevention and care, visit health.colostate.edu/cold-and-flu-prevention-and-care.