Flu shots available for students and employees

With flu season approaching, local and national health officials are encouraging flu shots as an effective way to decrease flu activity in the community.

As part of this, flu shots are available for Colorado State University students, faculty and staff on campus. CSU Health Network is providing same-day flu shot appointments for students, and Human Resources is hosting flu shot clinics in October and November for faculty and staff.

“Students are at high risk of being exposed to influenza, as they live and study in communal settings such as residence halls and classrooms. Although it is unusual for otherwise healthy young students to be hospitalized or die from influenza, it can certainly disrupt their lives by causing them to miss a week or more of classes or work,” said Dr. Kathlene Waller, director of medical clinical services at CSU Health Network. “Getting a flu shot is the single best way to prevent, shorten or reduce the severity of the flu.”

Waller added that now is a great time to receive a flu vaccine, especially as experts are predicting an earlier and more severe flu season than we have had for several years.

“When many students travel home for Fall Break and then return, they can carry the virus with them from around the country and bring it back to campus just before Finals Week,” she said. “Or the opposite can happen and students carry the virus home for Winter Break and expose their families, including elderly relatives who are at high risk, at holiday gatherings.”

She noted that flu shots may be given at the same time as any of the COVID-19 vaccines, including booster doses, and that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect against the flu.

Flu shots for CSU students

Students can get a flu shot by scheduling an appointment at CSU Health Network. Flu shots are available Monday-Friday during regular operating hours. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated this year, but same-day appointments are typically available.

For students, the flu shot is a covered benefit, meaning there is no additional out-of-pocket cost, under most health insurance plans including the CSU-sponsored Student Health Insurance Plan. Students should check with their health plan in advance if they have questions about cost.