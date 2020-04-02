Fixing feet: Student strives to find clubfoot cure for all children

Clubfoot is a completely curable birth defect – but only for children with proper treatment. For many kids in developing countries, a lack of access to quality medical treatment to fix clubfoot could lead to a lifetime inability to walk.

Maya Roberts, a third-year biomedical sciences major at CSU, first learned about clubfeet when her sister was born with the defect.

“The doctor said she was lucky to be born in the U.S. because many children in India can’t walk after a few years,” she said. “I wanted to fix this. I was 9 years old and super passionate about clubfeet.”

After hearing this, Roberts became frustrated with the inequalities in clubfoot treatment, and she’s wanted to tackle the issue ever since.

She also observed problems when working at a Kenyan hospital in 2016. She noticed there weren’t any across-the-board treatment plans among the different hospitals.