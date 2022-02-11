Five minutes with Presidential Leadership Fellows Andrea Duffy and Scott Shrake

In today’s “Five Minutes with SOURCE,” Presidential Leadership Fellows Andrea Duffy and Scott Shrake sat down to discuss their roles in the Courageous Strategic Transformation plan and its impact across Colorado State University.

You two had the opportunity to work closely on the Courageous Strategic Transformation plan as Fellows in the President’s Office, but your full-time jobs at CSU are quite different, and you bring different lenses to both the process and the outcomes. What’s something that really excites each of you about CST, given your unique backgrounds?

Andrea: My work on CSU’s Courageous Strategic Transformation has been incredible and transformative in every sense of those words.

I took on this fellowship because it offered an opportunity to build on my positive past encounters with change management and strategic planning through my program, International Studies, and the College of Liberal Arts. CST represents strategic planning on a much higher level than my previous experience.

The best part of this process has been the opportunity to engage with so many amazing people and to integrate their perspectives into a shared vision that is both aspirational and attainable. The result genuinely represents the voices of thousands of stakeholders across CSU’s diverse community, making it a highly unusual strategic plan and one that is undeniably “courageous.” I firmly believe that our inclusive process has been essential to crafting a plan that we all can see ourselves in, rally around, and work together to implement.

Scott: One of my roles at CSU is teaching in the Design Thinking program, where one of the core tenants is radical collaboration. I think we nailed that with our process.

I’m excited by how many incredible voices we had at the table and how those voices clearly and continuously helped shape our collective plan. Additionally, I love that the plan has a strong focus on driving impact beyond the metaphorical walls of our university. I’m a big believer that a university can only be successful if it elevates its surrounding community, and there’s no doubt this plan will encourage our students, faculty, staff, and alumni to elevate both our local and global communities.

Scott, you currently direct the Institute for Entrepreneurship at CSU and have a background in both business and engineering. So the word “innovation” is almost certainly one that you use a lot. But what do we mean by “innovation” when we use it in the Courageous Strategic Transformation plan?