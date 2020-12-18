Fisher to become VP of Research at University of New Mexico

Ellen Fisher will become Vice President of Research at the University of New Mexico after more than 27 years with Colorado State University.

Fisher, currently assistant vice president for strategic initiatives in the CSU Office of the Vice PresIdent for Research, will begin her role at UNM Feb. 22, 2021. In her new position, she will catalyze efforts to enhance research and academic excellence while addressing major global challenges and the pressing needs of New Mexico.

Leaving a legacy

Fisher received a bachelor of science in chemistry and mathematics from Texas Lutheran University in 1986 and a Ph.D. in physical-analytical chemistry from the University of Utah in 1991. She completed postdoctoral research at Sandia National Labs before joining the CSU faculty in 1993. Fisher has published over 160 original peer-reviewed articles across several disciplines and mentored 31 graduate students and more than 50 undergraduate research students.

Fisher has been an integral part of the Department of Chemistry as a professor and later as department chair from 2009 to 2014. In 2014, she added administration to her research repertoire and began working with the Office of the Vice President for Research.

“Ellen’s work in the Office of Vice President of Research embodied the land-grant spirit of helping faculty and students achieve their goals in discovery and education,” said Alan Rudolph, vice president for research for CSU. “She will leave a lasting legacy in our office and we are excited to see her begin her new journey leading UNM research.”