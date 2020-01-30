First CSU International Symposium set for Feb. 25-27

The first Colorado State University International Symposium, designed to highlight the ways CSU students, faculty, and partners add global dimensions to their teaching and learning, research and scholarship, and community engagement, will be held Feb. 25-27 in the Lory Student Center.

The International Symposium will offer more than 30 sessions over three days, with additional special speakers and events, all open and free to the public. View the full schedule of sessions, speakers, and events at the symposium website.

“This year’s symposium is special not only because it’s our first one, but also because of the extensive range of topics and interests represented in the sessions and the visual showcase of international activities,” said Kathleen Fairfax, vice provost for international affairs in CSU’s Office of International Programs, which is organizing the symposium. “This is a chance to shine the spotlight on the amazing global work, research, programs, and knowledge that we have both on and off campus.”

Special Events and Speakers

Keynote Speaker Helen Thorpe

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 4-6 p.m., book signing at 5 p.m.

LSC Ballroom D

The keynote speaker will be Colorado journalist and author Helen Thorpe, who has written three books of narrative nonfiction about the lives of immigrants, refugees, and veterans of foreign conflict. She will sit down with Kyle Oldham, director of workplace inclusion and talent management in Housing and Dining Services for CSU, to discuss the topic of her latest book, The Newcomers, detailing the experiences of newly arrived immigrants and refugees at a Denver high school.

The Importance of Internationalization

Thursday, Feb. 27, 9-10 a.m.

LSC Longs Peak Room

Join CSU President Joyce McConnell and Vice Provost for International Affairs Kathleen Fairfax for a conversation on the importance of internationalization in higher education.

Visual Showcase of International Activities

Thursday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m.-noon

LSC Ballroom D

The Visual Showcase of International Activities will feature musical performances, videos, photography, and posters about research and programs. The widely varied topics include a global mapping collaborative project, international epidemiology, conservation, contemporary visual art from Morocco, research around latrine use in India, and much more.

Session Highlights

Other sessions include:

Interpersonal relationships and experiences of international students

Service learning and education abroad

Conservation, the environment, and climate change

Language and linguistics

Global mapping

The refugee experience

Technology

Global health

Economics

Education and childhood development

Contemporary visual art

Learn more at the International Programs website.