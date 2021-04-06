First 100 Days: Infrastructure investment can transform the U.S.

Editor’s note: President Joe Biden knows the ways that infrastructure can shape people’s lives and transform the United States. Biden’s Infrastructure Plan, unveiled March 31 as part of his first 100 days agenda, recognizes infrastructure in the broadest sense of the word, and includes funding to address both physical and social needs of the nation during the next eight years.

The investments proposed respond to pent-up demands from various sectors of the economy and society with the intent of creating jobs and addressing climate change while providing a foundation for future economic growth. While infrastructure is a popular item for politicians of both parties, the $2 trillion price tag on this package ­– and the proposed increase in corporate taxes to pay for it – will spark vigorous debate in Congress and among interest groups that make both the fate and timing of the legislation uncertain.

Three members of the Colorado State University Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering in the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering weigh in on what such an investment would mean for the nation.

What is infrastructure?

The American Society of Civil Engineers considers 18 different categories of infrastructure in its most recent Report Card on America’s Infrastructure, including traditional categories such as roads and bridges or drinking water and wastewater, as well as categories essential to quality of life such as schools and public parks. Addressing climate change requires focus on new technologies in infrastructure sectors such as energy and transportation, while the pandemic has emphasized the need for universal broadband access.

When thinking about infrastructure, it is important to remember that significant investments are needed not only to build new infrastructure systems, but to repair, retrofit, replace or renew existing infrastructure.

Many of our basic infrastructure systems were built many decades ago, and may not be adequate for current needs and often have suffered from years of deferred maintenance. The poor condition of our infrastructure translates to costs for Americans who sit in traffic jams and pay for car repairs, lack adequate access to the Internet for work and school, and manufacturers who must deal with unreliable utilities.

To successfully prepare for the future, the infrastructure package needs to advance sustainability, resilience and equity.

Sustainability

By its very nature, most infrastructure is designed to last a long time, and the choices we make now will impact society well into the future.

Sustainable infrastructure is designed considering economic, environmental and societal impacts. Infrastructure projects need to use fiscal resources wisely and be designed considering costs over their full lifespan so as to not unduly burden future generations with operations and maintenance costs that could have been mitigated through better initial design.

Infrastructure is closely tied to efforts to combat climate change as transportation accounts for about 28% of greenhouse gas emissions. Biden’s infrastructure plan includes $621 billion for transportation projects, including items such as public transit ($85 billion) and incentives for electric vehicle adoption and building out charging infrastructure ($174 billion).

The social component of sustainability can be harder to define, but sustainability rating systems such as Envision are providing guidance about how to involve communities in planning and construction processes, preserve and enhance cultural and historic sites, and improve quality of life along with health and safety. The Biden plan’s investments in workforce development align with hire local requirements that are intended to ensure economic benefits to communities. At Colorado State University, our college is in the process of expanding its curricular offerings and research activities in sustainability.