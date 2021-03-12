First 100 Days: First Native American Interior Secretary faces historic opportunities, challenges

For more than 150 years, the United States Department of the Interior has been charged with “…conserve[ing] and manag[ing] the Nation’s natural resources and cultural heritage for the benefit and enjoyment of the American people …” Although this charge includes engagement with and oversight of the federal trust responsibility for Native American tribes and tribal citizens, this agency was originally tasked with handling what was viewed as the “Indian problem,” setting up an often contentious relationship between the Department of the Interior and tribes.

This is set to change with the confirmation of Rep. Deb Haaland (D-New Mexico), an enrolled member of the Pueblo of Laguna and one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress, as the first Native American Secretary of the Interior. Haaland’s confirmation brings with it an opportunity for the United States to begin to make right its troubled relationship with the more than 600 federally and state recognized tribes located across the nation, many of which have experienced forced relocation, acculturation, assimilation, and loss of land and life at the hands of the federal government and its agents.

Haaland’s nomination by President Joe Biden and subsequent confirmation by the U.S. Senate is a momentous and historic occasion not only for Native American tribes and tribal members but for the nation at large. The Senate Energy Committee advanced her nomination to the full chamber on March 3 with bipartisan support, and when confirmed, she will become the first Native American to serve in a Presidential Cabinet.

As the Secretary of the Interior, Haaland will be responsible for ensuring the federal government honors its trust responsibility for tribes and tribal citizens as outlined in treaties entered into between the U.S. government and tribes. Key elements of this trust responsibility include the provision of health, education, and welfare to the nation’s federally recognized tribes and their citizens. The sovereignty of these tribal nations is dependent in large part upon the Department of the Interior’s assumption of its trust responsibilities and its willingness to support tribal self-determination and governance.