In early February, high school students from across Colorado participating in All-State Orchestra gathered in the University Center for the Arts’ Griffin Concert Hall to watch Colorado State’s University Symphony perform.

Pre-concert chatter ceased as the lights dimmed in the hall and illuminated the performers onstage. Maestro Wes Kenney stepped out to applause and introduced the pieces to the audience: “Sundagger,” a commissioned piece by CSU Composition Professor James David; the first and third movements of Florence Price’s Symphony No. 3 in C Minor, and finally “Uranus,” “Saturn” and “Jupiter” from Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.”

It’s the atmosphere in the concert hall after the “Saturn” movement that Kenney recalls most clearly.

“I was telling the orchestra, ‘You could have heard a pin drop,’” Kenney said. “We’re talking about a bunch of teenagers from All-State Orchestra, but I told them, ‘You had them.’”

Moments like these fill Kenney’s memories at CSU. From performing Gustav Mahler’s first symphony to collaborating on full-length operas to performing major orchestral works at the Colorado Music Educators Association, many agree that Kenney, a University Distinguished Professor and director of CSU Orchestras, leaves a legacy of quality music behind as he retires at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

Kenney started at CSU during Fall 2003, coinciding with an offer to direct the Fort Collins Symphony Orchestra. Both ensembles had room to grow, said Forest Greenough, an associate professor in double bass and music theory.

Greenough, who was a graduate student at the University of Northern Colorado and played with the Fort Collins Symphony Orchestra at the time Kenney was hired, said Kenney was instrumental in improving the quality of CSU’s orchestra program to further its reputation as a top music school in the state.

“We have a lot of strong (music school) options in the area. Back in that era, (CSU) wasn’t considered on the top of most people’s minds, and now it’s right in discussions with everyone else,” Greenough said. “I got to see how having him here as our orchestra conductor was really beneficial, just in upping the standards and the quality to help build the reputation of our program.”

In his second year at CSU, Kenney began implementing changes to the program.

At the time, CSU had the University Symphony Orchestra and the Theatre Orchestra; both were auditioned groups, but Kenney said the players in the Theatre Orchestra needed more experience to play in the CSU Symphony. From there, Kenney turned the Theatre Orchestra into Sinfonia, a smaller auditioned ensemble primarily specializing in 18th century repertoire and occasionally select 20th and 21st century music. That switch then created the CSU Concert Orchestra, a non-auditioned ensemble.

The next change involved lengthening the rehearsal time from an hour and 15 minutes every week to five hours of weekly rehearsal time, so players could build up the endurance for a standard professional orchestra, which usually lasts two and half hours with a 10-minute intermission.