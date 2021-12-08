Jay Norvell’s father died at the start of the week of Nevada’s first game in 2020 — an emotional 37-34 overtime win against Wyoming. Sometime later, the 24th head football coach at Colorado State University was cleaning out his dad’s belongings when he came across an old photo.

There was his father, Merritt, and his mother, Cynthia, standing with Muhammad Ali. One parent in the picture is the one Norvell tries to emulate; the other gave him his personality. To Jay, all three people in the photograph were the greatest.

“My father was a great man,” Norvell said Tuesday after his CSU introductory press conference. “He got his Ph.D. from Wisconsin. He was a social worker. He was a community worker.

“He came up in the late ’60s, and my father was on the Wisconsin campus when Muhammad Ali was traveling and speaking on college campuses; when Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. were speaking; he was the point person (for those speeches).”

Most in the college sports world knew Merritt as a Wisconsin running back in the early 1960s when the Badgers played in two Rose Bowls. He later became Michigan State University’s first African-American athletics director, overseeing Tom Izzo and Nick Saban from 1995-99.

But Norvell first focused on his father’s work with Madison’s Urban League; Merritt also was the chairman of Wisconsin’s Special Olympics and advocated for minority coaches.

Thinking about the old photos in his father’s boxes made Norvell pause about taking the first job he couldn’t share the news about with his parents. Harriette Cynthia Norvell died in May 2019. The coach wore his mother’s initials HCN on his visor during the Fall 2019 season.