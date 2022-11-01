13 impressive feats by CSU athletes this fall

By the Numbers: These 13 numbers illustrate the breadth and depth of achievements by current and former Rams.
5 under par
Sofia Torres was the co-medalist of the Rainbow Wahine Invitational by shooting a 5-under-par 211 in three rounds as Colorado State University claimed the team title by a whopping 14 shots over the second-place team. The team win and medalist honors are the first for the Rams since 2018. Four CSU players were in the top 10.
54.0 yards
Former CSU punter Ryan Stonehouse, a rookie with the Tennessee Titans, led the NFL with a 54.0-yard average through eight weeks.
3 victories
CSU’s men’s golf team has won three tourneys this fall, with both Davis Bryant and Connor Jones ranked in the top 20 of the country by Golfstat.
27 minutes
Former CSU basketball player David Roddy logged 27 minutes for the Memphis Grizzlies against Utah, scoring 10 points and adding 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.
2 awards
Volleyball player Kennedy Stanford has won two Mountain West player of the week honors. CSU’s volleyball team was 8-2 through 10 conference games (and 15-6 overall), in third place behind 9-1 teams UNLV and San Jose State.
16 seasons
Former CSU wide receiver Michael Gallup’s touchdown catch on Oct. 2 marks the 16th consecutive NFL season which has included a TD catch by a former Rams player.
10-2 record
Tennis player Sarah Weekley started the season 10-2 in singles play. CSU’s tennis team was 8-2 through 10 conference games (and 15-8 overall), alone in second.
6 goals
Soccer player Liv Layton scored 6 goals (and had 3 assists) this season, and was all named All-Conference in the Mountain West.
12.0 tackles
Through the games of Oct. 29, CSU safety Jack Howell ranked first in the Mountain West with 12.0 tackles per game. Howell is the only MW player to be named to the Pro Football Focus Midseason All-American team.
5 touchdowns
Through the games of Oct. 29, CSU receiver Tory Horton was first in the Mountain West with 5 touchdown receptions.
No. 13, 9
The women’s cross country team is No. 13 in the preseason poll. The Rams finished 17th last season. Nine men’s and women’s cross country runners were All-MW as both teams were 2nd in the MW Championships. Women: Lily Tomasula-Martin, Annabel Stafford and Sarah Carter. Men: Thomas Chaston, Mason Brown, Brock Dykema, Lars Mitchel, Michael Mooney and Tom Oates.
2 pool records
Swimmer Erin Dawson set two Colorado School of Mines natatorium records when she won the 200 individual medley in 2:09.54 and the 400 individual medley in 4:32.70. Dawson was named Mountain West swimmer of the week. CSU swept the Miners and New Mexico State and ran the Rams’ streak of dual wins to 16 straight, the second longest streak in program history.