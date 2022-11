Fall Break 2022 hours for university services

Colorado State University offices and buildings will have reduced operating hours during Fall Break.

CSU will observe three professional development days for employees Nov. 21-23. The university will be closed Nov. 24-25. For operation hours of individual offices, please check with that department.

This list includes University buildings that serve the campus community:

Lory Student Center

Sunday, Nov. 20: 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21–Tuesday, Nov. 22: 7 a.m.–5:30 p.m. (Note: Level 100 on the north end will be temporarily closed for the week due to construction, only available for emergency exit)

Wednesday, Nov. 23-Saturday, Nov 26: Closed

Health Network

Monday, Nov. 21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23–Sunday, Nov. 27: Closed

Housing & Dining Services

Apartments remain open as usual.

Friday, Nov. 18: Dining centers close at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19: Residence halls close at 10 a.m. Students staying over break must complete the Break Housing Application. For students in break housing, Durrell Marketplace and Café will be open from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 19-23 and Nov. 26 (closed Nov. 24-25).

Saturday, Nov. 26: All residence halls open at noon.

Sunday, Nov. 27: On-campus meal plans resume at 5 p.m.

Morgan Library

Monday, Nov. 21-Tuesday, Nov. 22: Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23-Friday, Nov. 25: Closed

Saturday, Nov. 26: Open 1-5 p.m.

Sunday: Resume regular schedule

RamCard Office

Monday, Nov. 21-Tuesday, Nov. 22: Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23-Sunday, Nov. 27: Closed