Faculty, staff, students encouraged to participate in Courageous Strategic Transformation

Colorado State University is at a historic moment, and if we lean into it as a community and center the fundamental values that we share, we have the opportunity to fundamentally transform the institution.

That was the message from senior University leadership during a virtual information panel discussion about President Joyce McConnell’s Courageous Strategic Transformation initiative on March 30.

“Our university has been incredibly agile during COVID, and we’ve learned so much about ourselves,” McConnell said. “It’s so important that we build on that momentum of what we’ve learned in responding to a crisis, to being able to plan for the future. We never know what’s in front of us, just like COVID, but we do know that change is going to happen. And we can take charge and be prepared to meet the challenges that come with change.”

McConnell was joined on the panel, which was moderated by Vice President for Strategy Jenelle Beavers, by Provost Mary Pedersen, Vice President for Research Alan Rudolph, Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes, Vice President for Engagement and Extension Blake Naughton, Interim Vice President for Diversity Roe Bubar, and Dean of the College of Liberal Arts Ben Withers.

The draft framework for the strategic plan was developed in 2020 by the Executive Leadership Team and Council of Deans, and leaders throughout the university have been soliciting input from the CSU community, both on campus and off, since the beginning of this year. The goal is to present the framework to the CSU System Board of Governors at its May meeting.

With input from the Board, the collaborative process of drafting the strategic transformation plan will begin, aligning plans at the college and division level with the University’s vision. Implementation is set to begin in January 2022, but McConnell said even then the plan will continue to be a living document.

“Transformation is something that goes on all of the time,” she explained. “This is not a plan that we will draft and it will sit somewhere and we’ll never go back to it. We’re going to have an active process of planning, of doing, and reflecting on outcomes, and then replanning. So we’ll be in this constant cycle of evaluation.”

Significant feedback

Naughton said that leadership has already gathered a significant amount of feedback on the framework, including from 286 individuals who have responded through an online survey.

Naughton added that part of the process has involved reaching out to committees on campus, not just the shared governance councils – Administrative Professional Council, Classified Personnel Council and Faculty Council – but various advisory groups such as the President’s Multicultural Student Advisory Council. Committees have been providing input to specific portions of the framework relevant to their work and expertise.

According to Naughton, about 800 people have participated in 43 group meetings, including students, staff, faculty, community members and advisory board members external to the University, elected officials and local community members in Fort Collins.

In addition, he said the Center for Public Deliberation has been helping facilitate groupmap sessions where different kinds of groups come together to share their stories. He anticipates about 500 people will be participating in four upcoming groupmaps.

“This is a lot of information to quickly be synthesized and turned around and to say, ‘This is what our university did; they accepted our invitation to hear about, to understand more about what this university needs in this framework, and they brought their voices to the table,’” he said.

Withers said feedback from his college has been very positive.

“In the College of Liberal Arts, and I know in other colleges, we’ve had many opportunities for college town halls, department meetings, meetings with our chairs, etc., and the feedback has been very useful, very robust,” he said. “The faculty and the staff and the students want to know more about the next steps, they want to know how we’re going to create metrics, how we’re going to be able to hold ourselves accountable, and how they’re going to be able to put themselves into this process. This gives us an opportunity to read ourselves into this, then to imagine the way that we can contribute to that as we move forward.”

Hughes said the Division of Student Affairs has already held one student forum and has three more planned, but encouraged students to participate in opportunities presented in their colleges or units where they may work.

“It’s important that we hear your voice, students, and those faculty, staff, others on the call, if you work with students, you’re teaching students, you’re around students, please encourage them to please share their voice with us,” she said. “We can’t do this, and we cannot do it well, without the student voice.”