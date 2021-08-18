Faculty/staff get two free tickets to Sept. 3 home football opener

Last season, Colorado State University football fans were forced to cheer from afar and watch the Rams play on TV or listen to games on the radio. Not being able to attend football games in person was one of many things that faculty, staff and students missed last year.

Most probably know that CSU students get free tickets to all home football games. Now, to celebrate the return of fans to Canvas Stadium, the CSU Athletics Department and Canvas Credit Union are offering every CSU employee two free tickets and one parking pass to the Sept. 3 home opening game against South Dakota State. Also, each employee who claims tickets will receive a certificate to the concession stand in Canvas Stadium, redeemable for a hot dog, nachos or soft pretzel, and a soft drink or water.

“We all missed cheering on the Rams in person last year, and we are honored to extend this opportunity to thank all the incredible CSU faculty and staff who worked so hard during the difficult 2020-21 school year,” said CSU Athletics Director Joe Parker. “The game-day experience represents more than just a football game, it is a special opportunity to bring all aspects of our community together to celebrate our shared experiences and university traditions.”

The Rams and Jackrabbits, the FCS national runner-up in 2020-21, kick off under the lights of Canvas Stadium at 7 p.m. Tailgating prior to kick off is encouraged across campus as fans of the Green and Gold gather together to celebrate and cheer on the Rams.