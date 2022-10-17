Faculty/staff compensation is a top priority, Miranda tells Board of Governors

Faculty and staff compensation is his administration’s top priority, Interim President Rick Miranda reported at the Oct. 6 Colorado State University System Board of Governors meeting held at the Lory Student Center.

The urgency of compensation was a dominant theme throughout Board, faculty and public comments during the two-day meeting. The Audit and Finance Committee reported compensation increases are a fundamental assumption upon which it will base the 2023 budget.

Miranda reported that, while CSU was recently listed as the state’s top educational employer by Forbes magazine, “We have room for improvement. We are not standing pat. I will address the issue with faculty.”

Anthropology and Geography Professor Mary Van Buren and Languages, Literatures and Cultures Associate Professor Gretchen O’Dell said results from 457 respondents in a recent faculty survey document the level of impact.

“There is low morale,” Van Buren said. “Compensation is our biggest concern.”

O’Dell reiterated there is a high level of stress around compensation for all tenure-track and non-tenure-track faculty, as well as graduate students. She added that it results in a retention issue, which has a direct effect on student retention and graduation rates.