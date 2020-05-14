Faculty leaders support student demands, bolster required diversity coursework

Accountability for faculty

Doe said faculty leaders need to consider both incentives and accountability when it comes to enacting inclusive practices.

“I think it’s more palatable to imagine that faculty up for tenure, promotion or post-tenure review would be rewarded for demonstrating best practices around inclusivity than it would be for faculty to hold themselves accountable,” Doe explained. “But it might be important to have both, because at the end of the day, you’re always going to have a small percentage of people who either don’t understand their impacts or don’t see it as their responsibility to examine their own practices and what they might be communicating.”

She added that obviously faculty are not to blame for every shortcoming of the University, and that other employee groups, including administration, also could “take a look at themselves and ask, ‘How might we do a better job?’”

While the resolution and curriculum change are related, the timing was somewhat coincidental. University curriculum modifications have been in the works for more than three years, and have included implementation of shared learning outcomes within the All University Core Curriculum (AUCC), while the statement of support was spurred by the students’ actions last fall and in early March.

‘We hear you’

“The resolution was meant to say very clearly to the students, ‘We hear you, and we agree with you,’ because the faculty had not really said that in plain language,” said Sue James, a professor of mechanical engineering and member of the Faculty Council Executive Committee, which proposed the resolution. “We needed to give this clear, public declaration that we support you, we challenge the status quo, and we call on all of our peers to learn more about this and do everything they can to create an inclusive learning environment for all students, all of the time.”

Vice President for Diversity Mary Ontiveros co-chairs the Race, Bias and Equity Initiative with Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes. RBEI was formed by CSU President Joyce McConnell last fall, and the core team recently announced its selected proposals and next steps. Ontiveros said Faculty Council’s moves are welcome, and consistent with the kinds of courageous transformations McConnell has been calling for from the university community.