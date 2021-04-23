Faculty Council weighs in on transition of INTO to PLACE

At the April 6 meeting of the Colorado State University Faculty Council, held virtually over Microsoft Teams, Vice Provosts Kathleen Fairfax and Susan James and English Department Chair Louann Reid discussed the transition of INTO CSU into its new version. The new initiative will be called PLACE – Programs for Learning Academic and Community English.

Fairfax outlined the transition and what it would mean for the 12 INTO faculty.

Questions from Faculty Council members centered around shared governance and where the faculty would be housed. Fairfax, James, and Reid emphasized that faculty will be engaged in the discussion as the transition continues.

Provost Mary Pedersen and Fairfax acknowledged the leadership of Fabiola Ehlers-Zavala as the center director for INTO.

University budget report

Vice President Lynn Johnson presented details about the current deficit and explained some of the budget scenarios that the University is currently working through. She also discussed salary increases, as well as the 3% tuition increase approved by the Joint Budget Committee, in the context of the scenarios.

Much of the discussion around the budget involved how GRAs and GTAs are being compensated and how that fits into the calculations. Other questions centered around the models for increasing salaries. Faculty Council members were provided an additional opportunity to weigh in on some budget questions following the meeting.

Student Athletics Action Plan

President Joyce McConnell provided several updates, including the Student Athletics Action Plan. Faculty Council members asked questions and engaged in discussion that included clarification about the trainings available to both athletes and staff as well as the makeup of the committee that was created as part of this plan.

Additional items from the president’s report included:

Courageous Strategic Transformation –McConnell said leadership had engaged about 3,000 people so far in the process, and provided a link to a video of the informational session that was held on March 30.

Student accolades

Provost Mary Pedersen provided updates on enrollment, COVID screening, and Fall 2021 planning. She emphasized the in-person experience that is being cultivated for Fall 2021 and noted that registration for classes began on April 5.

In addition to these updates, Pedersen gave some student accolades:

Paula Mendoza Moreno is a 2021 Gates Cambridge Scholar. Moreno will be attending the University of Cambridge to pursue a Ph.D. is chemical engineering. This scholarship is highly competitive.

Kaydee Barker and Hunter Ogg are 2021 Goldwater Scholars. Barker is in the Warner College of Natural Resources and will conduct research work in ecosystem science and soil ecology. Ogg is from the College of Natural Sciences and has been working on fluorescent microscopy and translational dynamics.

Janaye Matthews is the overall winner for the 2021 Multicultural Undergraduate Research Art and Leadership Symposium (MURALS), where over 80 students presented.

Sarah McCarthy won the top honors for Undergraduate Research and Creativity in the 2021 College of Health and Human Sciences Research Day.

Seven graduate students, one undergraduate, and two recent graduates received awards in the National Science Foundation Research Fellowship Program, with nine graduate students as honorable mentions. The five-year fellowship for awardees includes three years of financial support, including an annual stipend of $34,000 to cover cost of education and $12,000 to the institution.

Other highlights

Chair Sue Doe was awarded the 2021 Harry Rosenberg Award for her outstanding work with Faculty Council.

Sybil Sharvelle was elected as the new Faculty Council representative for the President’s Sustainability Commission.

Doe announced that a Bioethics Advisory Group was being renewed. Members include Matt Hickey, Moti Gorin, Karen Dobos, and Jennifer Peel.

For the schedule of Faculty Council meetings, approved minutes and agendas, lists of members of the Council and its committees and other information, visit the Faculty Council website.