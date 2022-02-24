Faculty Council hears presentation on state of International Programs and Todos Santos

Vice Provost for International Affairs Kathleen Fairfax and Chief Academic Officer for the CSU System, Rick Miranda, joined Faculty Council at their February meeting to give a presentation on Todos Santos and provide an update on the Office of International Programs. Vice Provost Fairfax updated members on the leadership changes in the Office of International Programs, how the PLACE transition is progressing, and updates on Semester at Sea.

Following this update, Miranda gave an overview of the new Todos Santos model. He explained the challenges they face with the current model, and how the new model will benefit both students and faculty of the program. The new model includes a focus on semesters, as well as continuing the short programs. The new model will help provide stability and increase faculty participation and connection with the Todos Santos community. The full presentation slides can be found on the Faculty Council website.

Provost Mary Pedersen gives campus updates in regular report

Provost and Executive Vice President Mary Pedersen provided several campus updates for Faculty Council. Provost Pedersen reported on efforts around academic-related communications to the CSU community and updates on current COVID numbers. Part of the communications efforts includes the Teaching Continuity and Recovery Team, who have been providing communications to faculty, deans, chairs, and students. The provost encouraged Faculty Council members to contact the Teaching Continuity and Recovery Team through their webpage on the provost’s website where their email is listed as well as an anonymous feedback link.

Other updates included progress on student success initiatives, reaccreditation, and dean searches. Working groups around the reaccreditation process will be put together soon around issues that need to be addressed. The dean searches are also underway, with committees working on final job descriptions to post. Finalists for these positions will be brought to campus later this semester.

Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs Susan James discusses salary equity and evaluation processes

Vice Provost Susan James visited Faculty Council to discuss the work being done on a review of evaluation processes, especially for Administrative Professionals, as well as about salary equity and concerns around COVID impacts and tenure.

James reported that Human Resources is working on processes to ensure that all Administrative Professionals receive annual reviews. The hope is that next year this will involve a mid-year check-in, as well as more standardization around forms and templates. She also said that studies regarding internal salary equity are ongoing and being done for all employee groups.

James responded to questions around the COVID tenure clock. She stated that stopping the tenure clock for one year was still an option, but cautioned chairs and heads to consider the implications when going this route.

Other Faculty Council highlights

The Office of International Programs, in partnership with the School of Global Environmental Sustainability, has been awarded a grant to host a four-day summit on climate change and sustainability. They will be hosting 90 Fulbright Scholars from institutions across the United States. The first summit will be held April 25-30.

Faculty Council members are encouraged to nominate themselves or others for the Harry Rosenberg Award. The nomination form, process, and more information can be found on the Faculty Council website.

Candidate statements and nominations for the Faculty Council Officer positions of chair, vice chair, and Board of Governors representative are due to Steve Reising (Reising@colostate.edu) by Feb. 18. Elections for these positions will be held at the March Faculty Council meeting.

Advance @ CSU recently hired their new program manager, Jen Dawrs. More information about the program can be found on their website.

For the schedule of Faculty Council meetings, approved minutes and agendas, lists of members of the Council and its committees and other information, visit the Faculty Council website .