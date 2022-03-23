Faculty Council elects 2022-23 leadership

Faculty Council members voted on the leadership positions for the 2022-23 academic year at their March meeting.

Sue Doe was reelected for a third term as Faculty Council Chair. Doe is a professor of English, former director of composition (2015-20), director of the Center for the Study of Academic Labor, and lead editor for the journal Academic Labor: Research and Artistry. She teaches courses in composition, autoethnographic theory and method, reading and writing connections, research methods, and graduate teaching assistant preparation for writing instruction.

She additionally does research in three distinct areas: academic labor and the faculty career, writing across the curriculum, and student-veteran transition in the post-9/11 era. Doe is a coauthor of the faculty development book Concepts and Choices: Meeting the Challenges in Higher Education. Doe has published articles in College English, The WAC Journal, Reflections, and Writing Program Administration, among others. Her collection on student-veterans in the Composition classroom, Generation Vet: Composition, Veterans, and the Post-911 University, co-authored with Professor Lisa Langstraat, was published by Utah State Press (an imprint of the University Press of Colorado) in 2014.

Melinda Smith was elected by members as next year’s Faculty Council vice chair. Smith joined CSU in 2012. She is a professor in the Department of Biology and former director of CSU’s Semi-arid Grassland Research Center (2013-18). Her teaching includes an undergraduate course in plant ecology, a graduate course in community ecology, and seminar courses in drought impacts on ecosystems. She has published 190 peer-reviewed journal articles and currently has about $2.5 in extramural funding. She currently serves as the faculty representative to the Board of Governors and chair of the Committee on Research, Scholarship and Graduate Education. Smith’s research examines the impacts of global changes, particularly climate change and climate extremes (droughts, deluges and heat waves), on grassland ecosystems in the Central U.S. (Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming), South Africa and China.

Andrew Norton will be the new Board of Governors Representative for the 2022-23 academic year. Norton joined CSU in 2000 and is a professor in the Department of Agricultural Biology. His teaching has included courses such as applied and general entomology, plants and civilizations, introduction to bioagricultural sciences, and plant insect interactions. He currently serves as the master teacher initiative coordinator in the College of Agricultural Sciences. Norton’s research is centered on pest ecology and management, with a focus on non-native plant ecology in natural areas.

Committee on Teaching and Learning brings forward two motions

Shawn Archibeque, chair of the Committee on Teaching and Learning, brought forward two motions for Faculty Council consideration. The first motion was to rename the Repeat/Delete policy to be called “Repeat/Repair.” Discussion among members was around the negative connotation of the word “repair” and clarifying how the policy itself works. Archibeque stated that this renaming would not change anything regarding the policy but would act as a way to help reduce student confusion around transcript information.

The second motion was regarding the Student Course Survey. Archibeque posed a motion that would open up the survey for a standard period of time as opposed to having each individual instructor open courses for all their courses. Archibeque explained that this would help with the student response rate and reduce the workload of faculty who otherwise must remember each semester to activate the survey for each class. Questions from members included how to make exceptions, such as utilizing their own surveys, and how the surveys are related to annual evaluations.

Faculty Council approved both motions.

Faculty Council approves new Manual language regarding advising and mentorship

The Committee on Responsibilities and Standing of Academic Faculty brought forward two proposed Manual revisions regarding advising and mentorship. Marie Legare, chair of the committee, explained that these revisions were to help provide clarification in the Manual about the definitions of mentorship and advising.

Questions from Faculty Council members included further clarification on the distinctions between mentorship and advising and how these items play a role in annual evaluations. Faculty Council approved both proposed revisions to Sections E.5.3 and E.12.1 and they are both currently being reviewed by the Office of General Counsel.

President Joyce McConnell visits Faculty Council and provides campus updates

President Joyce McConnell visited Faculty Council at their March meeting to present campus updates to the membership. Updates included progress on the budget, the Courageous Strategic Transformation process, and COVID updates in Larimer County. President McConnell indicated that more specific budget updates will be forthcoming once the legislature has more information.

McConnell thanked everyone who has been involved in the Courageous Strategic Transformation process. She reviewed themes from her earlier presentation on Courageous Strategic Transformation on March 1. Members were encouraged to visit the Courageous Strategic Transformation website to view the plan in its entirety, the presentations given, as well as the metrics that will be used to track progress. There are also presentations by University leadership discussing Courageous Strategic Transformation that have been posted on SOURCE each week.

Vice President Blake Naughton presents Extension proposal

Vice President for Engagement and Extension Blake Naughton brought a discussion item to Faculty Council for consideration. Naughton discussed the potential conversion of Extension agents and specialists to extension faculty appointments, a new category of faculty appointment without opportunity for tenure. Naughton discussed the rationalizations for this decision, including how appointment types affect the career ladders of extension professionals and the fact that faculty lines are standard for Extension professionals across the country. He also discussed the conversations occurring around how this group would handle shared governance.

Questions from members revolved around the process for coming up with this proposal, how the funding differs for extension professionals and how these individuals would be represented within shared governance. There were also questions regarding the faculty status of these individuals as non-tenure track faculty. Naughton reminded members that conversations around governance are ongoing and they are working with the Committee on Faculty Governance to determine best approaches.

Other Faculty Council highlights

Shannon Archibeque-Engle visited Faculty Council to provide a few words about Mary Ontiveros following her passing in February. President McConnell additionally announced that they will hold a memorial service for Ontiveros later this semester and the plan to honor her legacy through the Ontiveros Latinx Fellowship Program.

President McConnell announced that Vice President for Advancement Kim Tobin has accepted a new opportunity at Michigan State University. Karen Dunbar and Rudy Garcia will be taking over as co-vice presidents in the interim. A search will be launched right away with a search firm.

Faculty Council approved the creation of a new CIOSU, the Food Systems Institute for Research, Engagement and Learning. This new institute is lead by Michael Carolan.

Faculty Council approved the creation of a new CIOSU, the Food Systems Institute for Research, Engagement and Learning. This new institute is lead by Michael Carolan.