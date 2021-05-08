Faculty and staff invited to learn more about Fall 2021 on May 13

Colorado State University will host a special town hall session for employees from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, May 13, to address questions about the Fall 2021 semester. This session is open only to CSU employees.

Faculty and staff can register and access the session with their colostate.edu email address at this Zoom link. The session will be live-captioned and have live ASL interpretation.

Topics

Topics for this employee-focused town hall will include:

anticipated public health protocols and guidance for fall

collection of COVID vaccine documentation from faculty and staff

exceptions to the vaccine mandate

the logistics of on-campus meetings and events

the logistics of returning to in-person work on campus

updates on the university’s developing telework policy

resources for employees and supervisors to ease the transition to in-person work

Panelists

Panelists for the session will include:

Marc Barker , Assistant Vice President for Safety and Risk Services and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team

, Assistant Vice President for Safety and Risk Services and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team Robyn Fergus , Executive Director of Human Resources

, Executive Director of Human Resources Mike Hooker (moderator), Director of Media Relations and Denver Outreach

Director of Media Relations and Denver Outreach Lori Lynn, Executive Director of CSU Health Network and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team

Executive Director of CSU Health Network and Co-Chair of the CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team Joyce McConnell, President

President Mary Pedersen, Provost and Executive Vice President

Provost and Executive Vice President Diana Prieto, Vice President for Equity, Equal Opportunity, and Title IX

Questions can be submitted to this Qualtrics link in advance of the session.