Faculty and staff get two free tickets to home football opener

Colorado State University football is kicking off the Jay Norvell era against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Canvas Stadium, and CSU employees can get two complimentary tickets to the game.
Claiming tickets
To claim your tickets, please follow these steps:
- Visit https://csurams.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/EVExecMacro?linkID=colostate&evm=prmo&RSRC=&RDAT=&caller=PR&ev_promo=FALL22.
- Enter employee ID number, not including the dash or number after the dash.
- Select “Find Tickets.”
- Select your seat location.
- When selecting your seat, select a maximum of two “Free Employee Tickets!”
- If necessary, select additional seats by choosing “Discounted Employee Tickets!”
- Select “Add to Cart.”
- A parking box will appear asking if you need to purchase parking.
- A box will appear to either login or create an account. If you already have an account with the Rams Ticket Office, login. If not, please create an account.
- Review your order and checkout.
- Tickets will be delivered via e-mail the first week of September.