Facilities management staff get creative in dealing with supply-chain issues, wait times

Remember the shortage of toilet paper during the pandemic and, more recently, the shortage of eggs in grocery stores?

Facilities Management leaders at Colorado State University say they are still feeling those same effects – but for different products. They are seeing supply-chain issues and worker shortages causing longer wait times when trying to acquire certain items needed for construction, renovations and other improvement projects.

But CSU employees have found innovative ways to deal with delays in procuring products, especially items related to the trades (such as plumbing or electrical) as well as mechanical, audiovisual, engineering and professional design fields.

Dan Kozlowski, assistant director for remodel and construction services, said there is currently a 26-week lead time for certain high-tech products, such as touch panels and presentation systems for classrooms and conference rooms. Luckily, CSU still has many of those old-school television carts that can be wheeled into rooms when necessary.

He said components like coolers, pumps and a chiller for overhauling the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems in the Vocational Education Building at the corner of University Avenue and Mason Street were ordered in May 2022. At first, they were expected in November, then they were pushed to March, but now they won’t arrive until about a year after they were purchased.