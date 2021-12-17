Facilities Management Leadership Academy honors first graduating class

Custodian II Lee Sesker used his admission essay for the Facilities Management Leadership Academy to make a case for why Colorado State University isn’t that different from a movie.

“The professors and the students are the actors, and at the end of the movie, they have all these credits where you see lots of people who make the movie possible,” Sesker said. “Well, that’s us — that’s the leadership academy, where all the people working behind the scenes to make this a successful place go and get their education.”

The leadership academy’s first class graduated on Dec. 16. A total of 36 employees applied for the inaugural program, and 24 were admitted.

“The academy is open to all 600 of our employees, from entry-level custodians to the most senior people with more than 30 years of experience,” said Tom Satterly, the associate vice president for Facilities Management.

This year’s class included everyone from project managers to custodians to people who work in the trades. From September to December, participants attended weekly four-hour classes where they learned the four pillars of the Facilities Management Department: finance and administration; planning, design and construction; utilities; and operations and maintenance.

“The academy honed in on the wide scope of what Facilities Management does,” said Chuck Johnson, a plumbing shop supervisor and Army veteran who has worked at CSU for six years. “That includes the architectural side of newly-constructed projects, the trade side, and who you can talk to if you have questions or want to learn new skills.”