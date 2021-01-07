Facilities Management employees moonlight as snow sculptors

When most of us see snow falling from the sky and piling up on the driveway, we think about shoveling and sore backs. When Garrett Dreiling sees falling snow piling up, he sees a potential masterpiece.

Dreiling, a project coordinator with Colorado State University Facilities Management Remodel and Construction Services, is an avid snow sculptor. Dreiling and his teammates, which currently include fellow Facilities Management employees John Smith, Andrew Aragon and Steve Carmer, have traveled the state and nation creating artistic masterpieces from blocks of compacted snow.

“I used to joke and tell people I did it for the jackets – Columbia used to be a sponsor and they would give us free jackets,” Dreiling joked. “I sure don’t do it for the money, because there is none. I do it mostly for bragging rights, and because it’s fun. Honestly, it’s nice to know you put a smile on kids’ faces, and who doesn’t like giving snowmen self-esteem issues.”