Explore architecture of historic buildings through CSU virtual library April 13

Colorado State University’s Architectural Virtual Library (CSU-AVL) will be the subject of a presentation from 6-7:30 p.m. on April 13 at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures.

Maria Delgado, an assistant professor in CSU’s Department of Design and Merchandising, will highlight the online library, which features architectural historic buildings.

“The CSU-AVL depicts 36 virtually scanned buildings across the state,” Delgado said. “The project encourages community members to engage with the content through multifaceted approaches. For example, teachers can develop lectures or assignments based on historic architecture. CSU students and employees can explore the interior of building spaces on campus. The Colorado Department of Local Affairs has also embedded the buildings in their Main Streets educational forum.”

A customized legend guides viewers through a virtual experience of the buildings, and informational tags with key content are included with each virtual tour. Delgado will highlight the different features of the project, explain the color-coded legend and showcase a technology demonstration.

Admission to the program is $5 per person, and light refreshments will be served. Advance reservations are recommended at globalvillagemuseum.org.

The Global Village Museum is located at 200 West Mountain Ave., and museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, $1 for ages 4-15, and free for children 3 and under. Adult tours receive discounted admission of $3/person. For more information, visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.