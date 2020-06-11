Estes Park mayor also a legendary CSU alum

If you’ve lived in Estes Park for more than a few years, chances are pretty good that you know the mayor, Wendy Koenig.

She might have checked your ears at her business, Community Hearing Center, before she retired in 2017. Or you might have seen her cheering on her three children at a local swimming meet. Perhaps you passed her as she rode her bike on the scenic byways that wind in and around this iconic mountain town.

But those who really know this historic and scenic place are well aware that their mayor is much more than, well, a mayor. Koenig, you see, is a two-time U.S. Olympian, having run the 800 meters at the 1972 and 1976 Games. She is the biggest celebrity in this small (pop. 6,000) town with an international reputation as the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park.

“Pretty much everyone in town knows Wendy,” said Eric Blackhurst, a local realtor who served with Koenig on the Town Board. “They know about her running in the Olympics, but they also know she really cares about Estes Park. That’s why she was elected.”

Koenig is not shy about proclaiming her love for her hometown. She was born in Boulder but all of her formative years were spent here. She attended Estes schools and discovered her remarkable talent for running while playing on the hillsides that surround the town.

“I loved growing up here,” she said. “That’s why I wanted to move back here, so my kids could have a similar experience.”