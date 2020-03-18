Ergonomic tips for working from home

As Colorado State University employees who are able to prepare to work remotely, many of us likely do not have the same workstation setup at home that is available in our typical offices. A computer workstation at home may surround a laptop computer on a couch, bed, or kitchen table. As comfortable as some options may sound, using an improper workstation setup for an extended duration can cause awkward posture which can increase the risk for ergonomic related injuries (or musculoskeletal disorders such as tendonitis and carpal tunnel syndrome). It is important to set up your workstation as best you can to prevent injury regardless of where you might work.

Sure, you can invest in a height-adjustable table or keyboard tray, ergonomic chair, and more, but you can also make simple changes to your workstation using things you already have in your home. Some simple tips for setup include: