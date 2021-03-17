Environmental Eats teaches sustainable eating

During a typical year, Housing & Dining Services hosts a variety of programs and events designed to help students with their shift to living on campus and ease the transition to independent living. However in the midst of a pandemic, life in general has been paused, while most campus activities have switched to virtual and digital platforms.

Environmental Eats is one program that has remained viable in a face-to-face setting in the Corbett Hall Community Kitchen. It has been a popular draw for students on campus several times each semester.

Since its introduction in 2018, the program has attracted hundreds of residents to learn about sustainable dining, while showcasing the talents of our HDS chefs. Different themes of this program have included sustainable seafood, insects as food, campus-grown greens and alternative protein choices.