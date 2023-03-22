Workshops spotlight resources for entrepreneurship and undergrad research methods

Instructors and researchers have diverse needs for resources. That’s why the librarians at Colorado State University are always hustling to find and provide access to new tools and learning materials that enhance learning, teaching and research on campus.

The CSU Libraries are hosting two workshops to connect instructors and researchers with new resources from Sage Publishing in the Libraries’ collections related to undergraduate research methods and entrepreneurial tools.

Resources to assist in teaching undergraduate research methods

This workshop will focus on resources related to developing undergraduate skills in research. Learning materials and media content can be embedded into Canvas, making it easier to connect students directly to learning materials.

Dates and times:

Tuesday, April 4, 11 a.m. to noon, Morgan Library room 203, register here.

Wednesday, April 5, 10-11 a.m., Morgan Library room 203, register here.

Entrepreneurial tools for teaching and research

This workshop will focus on Sage tools and resources related to entrepreneurship, such as business cases, business skills topics, reference content and research methods. Entrepreneurship is a topic that overlaps with a variety of disciplines, so the workshop will be useful for instructors and researchers in many departments.

Dates and times:

Tuesday, April 4, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Morgan Library room 203, register here.

Wednesday, April 5, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Morgan Library room 203, register here.

Questions or Comments?

Send questions or comments about the workshops to Randyn Heisserer-Miller, head of Collection Strategies at CSU Libraries, at randyn.heisserer-miller@colostate.edu.