Enter, cautiously: CSU study looks at how the performing arts can return in a healthy manner during COVID-19 pandemic

How far apart should the trumpet section be from the trombone section at my first band rehearsal during COVID-19?

How many singers can rehearse together or perform on my school’s stage?

Can dancers resume their rehearsals and performances? Can actors rehearse and perform scenes with other actors? Should I cancel my group’s performance schedule, or wait and see?

These are questions that are on the minds of thousands of band leaders, choir directors, acting coaches, dance instructors, performers and countless others connected to the performing arts. And a unique team at Colorado State University is searching for those answers.

Led by John Volckens, a professor of mechanical engineering in the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, and Dan Goble, director of the School of Music, Theater, and Dance, the team is launching a study – Reducing Bioaerosol Emissions and Exposures in the Performing Arts: A Scientific Roadmap for a Safer Return from COVID19.

Researchers will aim to determine how far airborne particles and droplets are projected by those playing wind and brass instruments, singers, actors and dancers, and whether steps can be taken to protect both performers and audience members from the risks of co-exposure to COVID19.